What does Sustainment mean to you, Joshua Murry

Joshua Murry of the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group is a dedicated sustainment professional helping keep America’s aircraft heritage strong at the Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group.
Through expert maintenance and regeneration work, Murry ensures the Air Force fleet remains ready for future missions.
Murry is featured as part of the Air Force Sustainment Center’s “What is Sustainment” campaign, which highlights the essential contributions of the men and women who sustain America’s airpower.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 16:39
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1010502
|VIRIN:
|260501-F-YA464-6228
|Filename:
|DOD_111768173
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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