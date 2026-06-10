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    MEDEVAC Training at Fort McCoy

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    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Video by Kevin Clark 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment of the Wisconsin Army National Guard pick up casualties with other Army and Air Force units as part of a Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis., May 29, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 15:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010493
    VIRIN: 260529-A-UY387-1001
    Filename: DOD_111767999
    Length: 00:05:16
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDEVAC Training at Fort McCoy, by Kevin Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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