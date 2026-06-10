MEDEVAC Training at Fort McCoy

Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment of the Wisconsin Army National Guard pick up casualties with other Army and Air Force units as part of a Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis., May 29, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 15:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010493
|VIRIN:
|260529-A-UY387-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111767999
|Length:
|00:05:16
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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