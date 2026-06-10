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    Mobile Indo-Pacific Orientation Course - Washington D.C.

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Video by Luke McCall 

    Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

    The Mobile Indo-Pacific Orientation Course is a one-week event that takes place in Washington D.C. Its purpose is to educate, connect, and empower U.S. partner and ally security practitioners about security issues throughout the Indo-Pacific region. The course enables security practitioners a place to have dialog, discuss current issues, and find possible solutions to multiple topics that affect the region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 15:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1010491
    VIRIN: 260611-D-JY604-1001
    Filename: DOD_111767979
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, Mobile Indo-Pacific Orientation Course - Washington D.C., by Luke McCall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Washington D.C
    DKI APCSS
    partners and allies
    Indo- Pacific
    Daniel K. Inouye Asia- Pacific Center for Security Studies
    security

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