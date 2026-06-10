Mobile Indo-Pacific Orientation Course - Washington D.C.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010491" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Mobile Indo-Pacific Orientation Course is a one-week event that takes place in Washington D.C. Its purpose is to educate, connect, and empower U.S. partner and ally security practitioners about security issues throughout the Indo-Pacific region. The course enables security practitioners a place to have dialog, discuss current issues, and find possible solutions to multiple topics that affect the region.