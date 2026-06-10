Mobile Indo-Pacific Orientation Course - Washington D.C.

The Mobile Indo-Pacific Orientation Course is a one-week event that takes place in Washington D.C. Its purpose is to educate, connect, and empower U.S. partner and ally security practitioners about security issues throughout the Indo-Pacific region. The course enables security practitioners a place to have dialog, discuss current issues, and find possible solutions to multiple topics that affect the region.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 15:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1010491
|VIRIN:
|260611-D-JY604-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111767979
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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