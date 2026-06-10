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    Marine Corps Sports Leadership Academy wrestling clinic (reel)

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    BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Richardson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines with the Eastern Recruiting Region, wrestling coaches, high school wrestlers and their parents get together for a wrestling clinic at Live Oak High School, Watson, LA, June 6, 2026. The event was put on through the Sports Leadership Academy and featured Marine recruiters engaging with high school wrestling teams from the local area by putting them through a Marine Corps workout and providing talks on leadership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jacob Richardson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 14:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010490
    VIRIN: 260606-M-BL112-1001
    Filename: DOD_111767964
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Sports Leadership Academy wrestling clinic (reel), by Sgt Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Recruiting
    ERR
    sports leadership academy
    Marines
    Wrestling
    USMC

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