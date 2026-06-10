Marine Corps Sports Leadership Academy wrestling clinic (reel)

U.S. Marines with the Eastern Recruiting Region, wrestling coaches, high school wrestlers and their parents get together for a wrestling clinic at Live Oak High School, Watson, LA, June 6, 2026. The event was put on through the Sports Leadership Academy and featured Marine recruiters engaging with high school wrestling teams from the local area by putting them through a Marine Corps workout and providing talks on leadership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jacob Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 14:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010490
|VIRIN:
|260606-M-BL112-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111767964
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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