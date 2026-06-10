video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010486" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Aerial imagery captured June 10, 2026, near Morrilton, Arkansas, features the Arthur V. Ormond Lock and Dam, one of 18 navigation locks and dams that make up the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System. The navigation system supports an average of approximately 11.3 million tons of commercial cargo annually and plays a vital role in regional commerce and transportation throughout Arkansas and Oklahoma.