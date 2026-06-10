NMFDC Corpsmen celebrate the 128th Hospital Corpsman Birthday - HM2 Anastasia Sanchez

The Naval Medical Forces Development Command continues the countdown to the 128th U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman birthday with Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Anastasia Sanchez, NMFDC curriculum management, wishing the rate a happy birthday at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 11, 2026. NMFDC is the headquarters element designated within the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery as a direct subordinate to the Surgeon General of the Navy, charged with leading and managing all medical training, education, professional development, and instruction to produce highly trained and ready medical personnel. (U.S. Navy video by Malcolm McClendon).
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 14:25
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1010481
|VIRIN:
|260611-N-FG822-1002
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_111767793
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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