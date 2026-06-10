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    NMFDC Corpsmen celebrate the 128th Hospital Corpsman Birthday - HM2 Anastasia Sanchez

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    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Video by Malcolm McClendon 

    Naval Medical Forces Development Command

    The Naval Medical Forces Development Command continues the countdown to the 128th U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman birthday with Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Anastasia Sanchez, NMFDC curriculum management, wishing the rate a happy birthday at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 11, 2026. NMFDC is the headquarters element designated within the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery as a direct subordinate to the Surgeon General of the Navy, charged with leading and managing all medical training, education, professional development, and instruction to produce highly trained and ready medical personnel. (U.S. Navy video by Malcolm McClendon).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 14:25
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1010481
    VIRIN: 260611-N-FG822-1002
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_111767793
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

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    This work, NMFDC Corpsmen celebrate the 128th Hospital Corpsman Birthday - HM2 Anastasia Sanchez, by Malcolm McClendon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Hospital Corpsman
    Navy Medicine (BUMED)
    Naval Medical Forces Development Command
    NMFDC

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