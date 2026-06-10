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    1-23 infantry 30mm Stryker B-Roll

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    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    7th Infantry Division

    B-Roll of two 30mm Strykers from the 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment engaging targets during a live-fire exercise at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., June 3, 2026. The exercise integrated dismounted infantry, 30mm Strykers, mortars, and one-way attack drones as part of a battalion internal combined arms live-fire exercise. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 13:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010471
    VIRIN: 260603-A-IP596-5578
    Filename: DOD_111767586
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 1-23 infantry 30mm Stryker B-Roll, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    jblm
    30mm cannon
    1-2 SBCT 7th Infantry Division
    30mm Stryker
    7th Infantry Division (MDC-PAC)
    30mm Strykers

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