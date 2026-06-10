1-23 infantry 30mm Stryker B-Roll

B-Roll of two 30mm Strykers from the 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment engaging targets during a live-fire exercise at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., June 3, 2026. The exercise integrated dismounted infantry, 30mm Strykers, mortars, and one-way attack drones as part of a battalion internal combined arms live-fire exercise. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 13:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010471
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-IP596-5578
|Filename:
|DOD_111767586
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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