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    Building the Future: DC3's MILCON and Strategic Investments

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    LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Video by James Johnson 

    DoD Cyber Crime Center

    Investing in the future of cyber defense starts with a strong foundation. Check out our latest video detailing our upcoming Military Construction (MILCON) projects. See how strategic budgeting and financial planning are directly resourcing state-of-the-art facilities to ensure our cyber operators, analysts, and partners have the cutting-edge environments they need to outpace tomorrow’s threats.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 12:10
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1010451
    VIRIN: 260608-O-FX149-6643
    Filename: DOD_111767203
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MARYLAND, US

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    This work, Building the Future: DC3's MILCON and Strategic Investments, by James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DC3
    DoD Cyber Crime Center

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