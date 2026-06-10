Building the Future: DC3's MILCON and Strategic Investments

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010451" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Investing in the future of cyber defense starts with a strong foundation. Check out our latest video detailing our upcoming Military Construction (MILCON) projects. See how strategic budgeting and financial planning are directly resourcing state-of-the-art facilities to ensure our cyber operators, analysts, and partners have the cutting-edge environments they need to outpace tomorrow’s threats.