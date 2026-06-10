U.S. Army Spc. Taylor Berlin, an 88M motor transport operator, discusses why he serves in the Army during a “Why I Serve” video at Fort Hood, Texas, April 22, 2026. Berlin shares his personal motivations for joining the Army and reflects on his experiences supporting mission readiness and transportation operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Geisel Vera)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 12:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010448
|VIRIN:
|260422-A-SD516-1181
|Filename:
|DOD_111767183
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why I serve, by SPC Geisel Vera Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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