video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010448" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Spc. Taylor Berlin, an 88M motor transport operator, discusses why he serves in the Army during a “Why I Serve” video at Fort Hood, Texas, April 22, 2026. Berlin shares his personal motivations for joining the Army and reflects on his experiences supporting mission readiness and transportation operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Geisel Vera)