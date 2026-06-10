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    Why I serve

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    UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Video by Spc. Geisel Vera Diaz 

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command (13th ESC)

    U.S. Army Spc. Taylor Berlin, an 88M motor transport operator, discusses why he serves in the Army during a “Why I Serve” video at Fort Hood, Texas, April 22, 2026. Berlin shares his personal motivations for joining the Army and reflects on his experiences supporting mission readiness and transportation operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Geisel Vera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 12:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010448
    VIRIN: 260422-A-SD516-1181
    Filename: DOD_111767183
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Why I serve, by SPC Geisel Vera Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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