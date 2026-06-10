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    EST range

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    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey 

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command (13th ESC)

    Soldiers assigned to the 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command conducted training on the Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) to refine marksmanship fundamentals ahead of weapons qualification at Fort Hood, May 14, 2026. The training reinforced lethality and readiness, ensuring Soldiers maintain their tactical edge while supporting the mission. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 11:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010439
    VIRIN: 260514-A-TM214-4813
    Filename: DOD_111767083
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EST range, by SSG Dylan Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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