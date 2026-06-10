Soldiers assigned to the 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command conducted training on the Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) to refine marksmanship fundamentals ahead of weapons qualification at Fort Hood, May 14, 2026. The training reinforced lethality and readiness, ensuring Soldiers maintain their tactical edge while supporting the mission. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 11:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010439
|VIRIN:
|260514-A-TM214-4813
|Filename:
|DOD_111767083
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, EST range, by SSG Dylan Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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