video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010439" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command conducted training on the Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) to refine marksmanship fundamentals ahead of weapons qualification at Fort Hood, May 14, 2026. The training reinforced lethality and readiness, ensuring Soldiers maintain their tactical edge while supporting the mission. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey)