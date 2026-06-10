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    Chef of the quarter

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    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey 

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command (13th ESC)

    Soldiers assigned to the 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command competed in the Chef of the Quarter Competition at Fort Hood, April 30, 2026. The multi-day event tested competitors on physical fitness, military bearing, and culinary skills. On day two, Soldiers prepared meals using preselected ingredients for evaluation by a panel of judges. Spc. Adderly earned top honors, with Spc. Ngantchou finishing as runner-up. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 11:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010436
    VIRIN: 260430-A-TM214-1240
    Filename: DOD_111766947
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Chef of the quarter, by SSG Dylan Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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