Soldiers assigned to the 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command competed in the Chef of the Quarter Competition at Fort Hood, April 30, 2026. The multi-day event tested competitors on physical fitness, military bearing, and culinary skills. On day two, Soldiers prepared meals using preselected ingredients for evaluation by a panel of judges. Spc. Adderly earned top honors, with Spc. Ngantchou finishing as runner-up. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 11:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010436
|VIRIN:
|260430-A-TM214-1240
|Filename:
|DOD_111766947
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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