video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010436" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command competed in the Chef of the Quarter Competition at Fort Hood, April 30, 2026. The multi-day event tested competitors on physical fitness, military bearing, and culinary skills. On day two, Soldiers prepared meals using preselected ingredients for evaluation by a panel of judges. Spc. Adderly earned top honors, with Spc. Ngantchou finishing as runner-up. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey)