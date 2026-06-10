The Guardian Arena is an annual United States Space Force event designed to challenge competitors in the skills of problem solving, knowledge, and physical strength, with a goal of improving camaraderie, instilling esprit de corps, and providing an opportunity to operationalize the Guardian Spirit in a healthy competition.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 11:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010430
|VIRIN:
|260604-F-PD075-2773
|Filename:
|DOD_111766837
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, US Space Force Guardian Arena Promo (feat. CMSSF Bentivegna), by TSgt Joel Pfiester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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