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    US Space Force Guardian Arena Promo (feat. CMSSF Bentivegna)

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    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Joel Pfiester  

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)       

    The Guardian Arena is an annual United States Space Force event designed to challenge competitors in the skills of problem solving, knowledge, and physical strength, with a goal of improving camaraderie, instilling esprit de corps, and providing an opportunity to operationalize the Guardian Spirit in a healthy competition.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 11:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010430
    VIRIN: 260604-F-PD075-2773
    Filename: DOD_111766837
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, US Space Force Guardian Arena Promo (feat. CMSSF Bentivegna), by TSgt Joel Pfiester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Guardians
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force
    Guardian Arena
    CMSSF Bentivegna

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