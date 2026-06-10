Army Birthday Twilight Tattoo, Detachment 201 Commissioning and Enlistment Ceremony B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010428" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll footage captures Twilight Tattoo, the commissioning of members of Detachment 201, also known as the Executive Innovation Corps, and an enlistment ceremony during the Army's 251st Birthday celebration at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, June 10, 2026. Twilight Tattoo is a live military performance featuring Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and members of The U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own," showcasing the Army's history through ceremonial drill, music and historical reenactments. Featured participants include U.S. Army Sec. Daniel P. Driscoll, Gen. Christopher C. LaNeve, Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer, and members of Detachment 201 during commissioning and enlistment ceremonies conducted as part of the Army Birthday observance. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Malik M. Retemiah)