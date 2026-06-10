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    Army Birthday Twilight Tattoo, Detachment 201 Commissioning and Enlistment Ceremony B-roll

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    FORT MYER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Malik Retemiah 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment "The Old Guard"

    B-roll footage captures Twilight Tattoo, the commissioning of members of Detachment 201, also known as the Executive Innovation Corps, and an enlistment ceremony during the Army's 251st Birthday celebration at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, June 10, 2026. Twilight Tattoo is a live military performance featuring Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and members of The U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own," showcasing the Army's history through ceremonial drill, music and historical reenactments. Featured participants include U.S. Army Sec. Daniel P. Driscoll, Gen. Christopher C. LaNeve, Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer, and members of Detachment 201 during commissioning and enlistment ceremonies conducted as part of the Army Birthday observance. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Malik M. Retemiah)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 13:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010428
    VIRIN: 260611-A-OP464-3634
    Filename: DOD_111766823
    Length: 00:24:39
    Location: FORT MYER, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, Army Birthday Twilight Tattoo, Detachment 201 Commissioning and Enlistment Ceremony B-roll, by SSG Malik Retemiah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    The Old Guard
    mdw
    Military Distract of Washington
    tlt
    Army251

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