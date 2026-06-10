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    2026 E3B Graduation at Fort McCoy

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    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Video by Kevin Clark 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The U.S. Army Reserve Command E3B awards ceremony was held at Fort McCoy, Wis., May 8th, 2026. E3B combines the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB), Expert Infantry Badge (EIB), and Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) into one event. It promotes unity and readiness across the Army Reserve, aligning the opportunity for all Soldiers to become experts in their profession and set themselves apart from their peers. U.S. Army video by Kevin W. Clark

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 09:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010413
    VIRIN: 260508-A-UY387-1001
    Filename: DOD_111766494
    Length: 00:23:25
    Location: US

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