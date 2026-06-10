2026 E3B Graduation at Fort McCoy

The U.S. Army Reserve Command E3B awards ceremony was held at Fort McCoy, Wis., May 8th, 2026. E3B combines the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB), Expert Infantry Badge (EIB), and Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) into one event. It promotes unity and readiness across the Army Reserve, aligning the opportunity for all Soldiers to become experts in their profession and set themselves apart from their peers. U.S. Army video by Kevin W. Clark
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 09:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010413
|VIRIN:
|260508-A-UY387-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111766494
|Length:
|00:23:25
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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