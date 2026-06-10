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    Trojan Footprint 26 B-roll Package, Day 2

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    ATHENS, GREECE

    05.12.2026

    Video by Spc. Skylin Simpson 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Green Berets with U.S. Army 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and special operations forces soldiers with the Greek and North Macedonian armies conduct various exercises, including weapons training and room-clearing procedures, during Trojan Footprint 26 near Nea Peramos, Greece, May 12, 2026. Exercises like Trojan Footprint allow U.S. special operations forces and their assets to validate operational speed, lethality, and resilience in contested environments, ensuring strategic and tactical dominance when called. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Skylin Simpson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 09:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010410
    VIRIN: 260602-Z-OJ073-6814
    PIN: 102426
    Filename: DOD_111766473
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: ATHENS, GR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trojan Footprint 26 B-roll Package, Day 2, by SPC Skylin Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    20th Special Forces Group
    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe
    StrongerTogether
    NATO
    Bison2026
    trojanfootprint26

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