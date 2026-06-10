Trojan Footprint 26 B-roll Package, Day 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010410" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Green Berets with U.S. Army 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and special operations forces soldiers with the Greek and North Macedonian armies conduct various exercises, including weapons training and room-clearing procedures, during Trojan Footprint 26 near Nea Peramos, Greece, May 12, 2026. Exercises like Trojan Footprint allow U.S. special operations forces and their assets to validate operational speed, lethality, and resilience in contested environments, ensuring strategic and tactical dominance when called. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Skylin Simpson)