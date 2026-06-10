Green Berets with U.S. Army 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and special operations forces soldiers with the Greek and North Macedonian armies conduct various exercises, including weapons training and room-clearing procedures, during Trojan Footprint 26 near Nea Peramos, Greece, May 12, 2026. Exercises like Trojan Footprint allow U.S. special operations forces and their assets to validate operational speed, lethality, and resilience in contested environments, ensuring strategic and tactical dominance when called. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Skylin Simpson)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 09:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010410
|VIRIN:
|260602-Z-OJ073-6814
|PIN:
|102426
|Filename:
|DOD_111766473
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|ATHENS, GR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Trojan Footprint 26 B-roll Package, Day 2, by SPC Skylin Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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