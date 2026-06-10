Green Berets with U.S. Army 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and special operations forces soldiers with the Greek and North Macedonian armies perform a night infiltration exercise during Trojan Footprint 26 on Parnitha Mountain, Greece, May 18, 2026. Exercise Trojan Footprint is a multinational, joint-combined exercise that provides an opportunity to test the capabilities and interoperability of the special operations forces elements of NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Skylin Simpson)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 09:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010405
|VIRIN:
|260518-Z-OJ073-1538
|PIN:
|102126
|Filename:
|DOD_111766462
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|ATHENS, GR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Trojan Footprint 26 B-roll Package, Day 8, by SPC Skylin Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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