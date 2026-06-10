(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Trojan Footprint 26 B-roll Package, Day 8

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATHENS, GREECE

    05.18.2026

    Video by Spc. Skylin Simpson 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Green Berets with U.S. Army 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and special operations forces soldiers with the Greek and North Macedonian armies perform a night infiltration exercise during Trojan Footprint 26 on Parnitha Mountain, Greece, May 18, 2026. Exercise Trojan Footprint is a multinational, joint-combined exercise that provides an opportunity to test the capabilities and interoperability of the special operations forces elements of NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Skylin Simpson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 09:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010405
    VIRIN: 260518-Z-OJ073-1538
    PIN: 102126
    Filename: DOD_111766462
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: ATHENS, GR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trojan Footprint 26 B-roll Package, Day 8, by SPC Skylin Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    20th Special Forces Group
    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe
    StrongerTogether
    NATO
    Bison2026
    trojanfootprint26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video