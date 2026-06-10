HHD, 509th SSB, Change of Responsibility Ceremony Broll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010403" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 509th Strategic Signal Battalion, held a change of Responsibility ceremony for outgoing Detachment Sergeant Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Mathis and incoming Detachment Sergeant Sgt. 1st Class Jerrica Champ, on Caserma Ederle, Italy, June 3, 2026. Change of responsibility is a military tradition symbolizing the transfer of leadership and responsibility while continuing the Army’s commitment to leadership continuity and unit readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)