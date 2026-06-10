Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 509th Strategic Signal Battalion, held a change of Responsibility ceremony for outgoing Detachment Sergeant Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Mathis and incoming Detachment Sergeant Sgt. 1st Class Jerrica Champ, on Caserma Ederle, Italy, June 3, 2026. Change of responsibility is a military tradition symbolizing the transfer of leadership and responsibility while continuing the Army’s commitment to leadership continuity and unit readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 09:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010403
|VIRIN:
|260610-A-JH229-1479
|Filename:
|DOD_111766459
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HHD, 509th SSB, Change of Responsibility Ceremony Broll, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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