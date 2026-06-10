Armed Forces Network Souda Bay video production on records management and Chief Package Training held April 24, 2026 at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelly M. Agee)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 08:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010400
|VIRIN:
|260424-N-AZ866-3179
|Filename:
|DOD_111766352
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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