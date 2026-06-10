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    Records Management and Chief Package Training

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    GREECE

    04.23.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Kelly M Agee 

    AFN Souda Bay

    Armed Forces Network Souda Bay video production on records management and Chief Package Training held April 24, 2026 at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelly M. Agee)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 08:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010400
    VIRIN: 260424-N-AZ866-3179
    Filename: DOD_111766352
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GR

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Records Management and Chief Package Training, by PO1 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Naval Support Activity Souda Bay
    Chief Package Training

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