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    Estonia Cyber Range 26 Audiogram

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    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    03.30.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A social media product that features a segment from an interview held on March 31, 2026, in Wiesbaden, Germany with Matthew Bradford from the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Cyber Operations and Plans Branch about the Sword 26 Cyber Range. The Cyber Range was held in Tallin, Estonia from May 17 to May 20, 2026, and featured American Soldiers and Airmen defending a mock network from Estonian forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 08:35
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1010396
    VIRIN: 260331-F-BS498-9426
    Filename: DOD_111766320
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Estonia Cyber Range 26 Audiogram, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    cyber
    audiogram
    Cyber Range
    U.S. Army Europe & Africa
    Sword 26

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