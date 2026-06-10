A social media product that features a segment from an interview held on March 31, 2026, in Wiesbaden, Germany with Matthew Bradford from the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Cyber Operations and Plans Branch about the Sword 26 Cyber Range. The Cyber Range was held in Tallin, Estonia from May 17 to May 20, 2026, and featured American Soldiers and Airmen defending a mock network from Estonian forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 08:35
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1010396
|VIRIN:
|260331-F-BS498-9426
|Filename:
|DOD_111766320
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Estonia Cyber Range 26 Audiogram, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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