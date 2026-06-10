Estonia Cyber Range 26 Audiogram

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010396" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A social media product that features a segment from an interview held on March 31, 2026, in Wiesbaden, Germany with Matthew Bradford from the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Cyber Operations and Plans Branch about the Sword 26 Cyber Range. The Cyber Range was held in Tallin, Estonia from May 17 to May 20, 2026, and featured American Soldiers and Airmen defending a mock network from Estonian forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)