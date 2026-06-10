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    USAFE-AFAFRICA wraps-up Astral Knight 26

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    LAKENHEATH, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.09.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Forces Europe - Air Forces Africa participated in exercise Astral Knight 26, U.S. European Command’s integrated air and missile offensive and defensive exercise, from 1-12 June, 2026, at locations across the European theater area of operations. The purpose of AK 26 is to exercise air capability and deter enemy aggression through a demonstration of U.S. Air Force offensive and defensive combat air capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 08:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010395
    VIRIN: 260610-F-JJ878-1003
    Filename: DOD_111766319
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: LAKENHEATH, GB

    Video Analytics

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    This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA wraps-up Astral Knight 26, by SrA Landon Gunsauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Exercise
    USAFE
    AK26
    Astral Knight 26

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