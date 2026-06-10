U.S. Air Forces Europe - Air Forces Africa participated in exercise Astral Knight 26, U.S. European Command’s integrated air and missile offensive and defensive exercise, from 1-12 June, 2026, at locations across the European theater area of operations. The purpose of AK 26 is to exercise air capability and deter enemy aggression through a demonstration of U.S. Air Force offensive and defensive combat air capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 08:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010395
|VIRIN:
|260610-F-JJ878-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111766319
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|LAKENHEATH, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA wraps-up Astral Knight 26, by SrA Landon Gunsauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.