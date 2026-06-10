USAFE-AFAFRICA wraps-up Astral Knight 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010395" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Forces Europe - Air Forces Africa participated in exercise Astral Knight 26, U.S. European Command’s integrated air and missile offensive and defensive exercise, from 1-12 June, 2026, at locations across the European theater area of operations. The purpose of AK 26 is to exercise air capability and deter enemy aggression through a demonstration of U.S. Air Force offensive and defensive combat air capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)