U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) disables Guinea-Bissau flagged M/T Jalveer as it attempts to transport oil from Iran through the Gulf of Oman, June 10, 2026. (U.S. Central Command Video)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 07:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010393
|VIRIN:
|260611-D-D0477-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111766255
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|14
|High-Res. Downloads:
|14
This work, U.S. Forces Disable 3rd Oil Tanker Violating Blockade in Gulf of Oman, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Forces Disable 3rd Oil Tanker Violating Blockade in Gulf of Oman
No keywords found.