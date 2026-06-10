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    U.S. Forces Disable 3rd Oil Tanker Violating Blockade in Gulf of Oman

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    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.10.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) disables Guinea-Bissau flagged M/T Jalveer as it attempts to transport oil from Iran through the Gulf of Oman, June 10, 2026. (U.S. Central Command Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 07:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010393
    VIRIN: 260611-D-D0477-1003
    Filename: DOD_111766255
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 14
    High-Res. Downloads: 14

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    U.S. Forces Disable 3rd Oil Tanker Violating Blockade in Gulf of Oman

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    blockade
    CENTCOM

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