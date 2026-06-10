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    Camp Darby Celebrates U.S. Army’s 251st Anniversary

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    LIVORNO, ITALY

    06.10.2026

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Military and civilian community members gather for the U.S. Army's 251st anniversary celebration at Camp Darby, Italy, June 10, 2026. The event featured World War I and World War II reenactors, vintage military vehicles, and an exhibition of historical weapons and uniforms.
    (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 06:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010390
    VIRIN: 260610-A-IG394-1001
    Filename: DOD_111766182
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: LIVORNO, IT

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Camp Darby Celebrates U.S. Army’s 251st Anniversary, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    731st Muns
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    USAREUR-AF
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