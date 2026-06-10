Military and civilian community members gather for the U.S. Army's 251st anniversary celebration at Camp Darby, Italy, June 10, 2026. The event featured World War I and World War II reenactors, vintage military vehicles, and an exhibition of historical weapons and uniforms.
(U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 06:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010390
|VIRIN:
|260610-A-IG394-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111766182
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Darby Celebrates U.S. Army’s 251st Anniversary, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.