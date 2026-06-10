U.S. Soldiers and KATUSAs Compete in Pugil Stick Fights During KATUSA Friendship Week

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010389" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers and Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army soldiers compete in a series of pugil stick fights during the 2026 KATUSA Friendship Week on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 11, 2026. The event was one of many sporting competitions held to commemorate the annual event, aimed at strengthening bonds between U.S. Soldiers and KATUSAs. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joseph Liggio)