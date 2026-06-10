U.S. Soldiers and KATUSAs Compete in Pugil Stick Fights During KATUSA Friendship Week

U.S. Soldiers and Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army soldiers compete in a series of pugil stick fights during the 2026 KATUSA Friendship Week on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 11, 2026. The event was one of many sporting competitions held to commemorate the annual event, aimed at strengthening bonds between U.S. Soldiers and KATUSAs. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joseph Liggio)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 05:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010389
|VIRIN:
|260611-A-EL715-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111766084
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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