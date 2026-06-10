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    U.S. Soldiers and KATUSAs Compete in Pugil Stick Fights During KATUSA Friendship Week

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    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.11.2026

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Liggio 

    8th Army

    U.S. Soldiers and Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army soldiers compete in a series of pugil stick fights during the 2026 KATUSA Friendship Week on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 11, 2026. The event was one of many sporting competitions held to commemorate the annual event, aimed at strengthening bonds between U.S. Soldiers and KATUSAs. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joseph Liggio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 05:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010389
    VIRIN: 260611-A-EL715-2001
    Filename: DOD_111766084
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

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    TAGS

    Eighth Army
    Pugil Sticks
    KATUSA Friendship Week
    Department of War
    US Army
    KFW26

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