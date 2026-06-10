Camp Humphreys High School graduation parade

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010379" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Camp Humphreys High School hosted their annual graduation parade on May 29, 2026. The parade allowed members of the local community to wave and cheer on the students as they drove past to show their support and celebrate their achievement. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar)