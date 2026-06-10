Camp Humphreys High School hosted their annual graduation parade on May 29, 2026. The parade allowed members of the local community to wave and cheer on the students as they drove past to show their support and celebrate their achievement. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 02:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010379
|VIRIN:
|260529-F-TV976-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111765962
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Humphreys High School graduation parade, by SrA Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.