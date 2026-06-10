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    Camp Humphreys High School graduation parade

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    SOUTH KOREA

    05.28.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar 

    AFN Humphreys

    Camp Humphreys High School hosted their annual graduation parade on May 29, 2026. The parade allowed members of the local community to wave and cheer on the students as they drove past to show their support and celebrate their achievement. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 02:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010379
    VIRIN: 260529-F-TV976-1001
    Filename: DOD_111765962
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Humphreys High School graduation parade, by SrA Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USAG Camp Humphreys
    Humphreys High School

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