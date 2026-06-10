(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ITX 3-26 | 2/24 Scouts Participate in Information and Intelligence Integration Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Video by Cpl. Van Hoang 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)     

    U.S. Marine Corps scouts with 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines, 4th Marine Division, participate in an information and intelligence integration course during Integrated Training Exercise 3-26, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 9, 2026. ITX is designed to generate combat readiness and ensure the Reserve Component provides critical strategic depth to the Total Force. From complex combined arms maneuvers to all-domain integration, these Marines are proving that they are ready to augment, reinforce, and fight alongside the active component at a moment's notice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Van Hoang)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 02:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010378
    VIRIN: 260609-M-VH127-3002
    Filename: DOD_111765926
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ITX 3-26 | 2/24 Scouts Participate in Information and Intelligence Integration Training, by Cpl Van Hoang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MFRITX326, ITX326, USMCNEWS, MAGTF, COCOM, Reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video