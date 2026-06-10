U.S. Marines assigned to the Expeditionary Operations Training Group (EOTG), III Marine Expeditionary Force, supported Cope Angel 26-1 off Okinawa by assessing ocean conditions, coordinating safety boats, and enabling joint rescue operations alongside U.S. Air Force pararescuemen from the 33rd Rescue Squadron and Japan Air Self-Defense Force UH-60J crews as they deployed swimmers and recovered simulated survivors, highlighting seamless integration across U.S. and Japanese forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 03:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010376
|VIRIN:
|260423-F-BX574-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111765922
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bridging air and sea for joint rescue coordination in Cope Angel 26-1, by A1C Francisco Huerta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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