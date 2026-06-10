Bridging air and sea for joint rescue coordination in Cope Angel 26-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010375" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines assigned to the Expeditionary Operations Training Group (EOTG), III Marine Expeditionary Force, supported Cope Angel 26-1 off Okinawa by assessing ocean conditions, coordinating safety boats, and enabling joint rescue operations alongside U.S. Air Force pararescuemen from the 33rd Rescue Squadron and Japan Air Self-Defense Force UH-60J crews as they deployed swimmers and recovered simulated survivors, highlighting seamless integration across U.S. and Japanese forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta)