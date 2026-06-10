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    Bridging air and sea for joint rescue coordination in Cope Angel 26-1

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    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.23.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Marines assigned to the Expeditionary Operations Training Group (EOTG), III Marine Expeditionary Force, supported Cope Angel 26-1 off Okinawa by assessing ocean conditions, coordinating safety boats, and enabling joint rescue operations alongside U.S. Air Force pararescuemen from the 33rd Rescue Squadron and Japan Air Self-Defense Force UH-60J crews as they deployed swimmers and recovered simulated survivors, highlighting seamless integration across U.S. and Japanese forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 03:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010375
    VIRIN: 260423-F-BX574-2001
    Filename: DOD_111765921
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

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    This work, Bridging air and sea for joint rescue coordination in Cope Angel 26-1, by A1C Francisco Huerta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    18th Wing, Indo-PACOM, Kadena Air Base, PACAF, USINDO-PACOM, USPACOM, Cope Angel

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