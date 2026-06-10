801st Field Hospital Soldiers Discuss Upcoming Tropic Care 2026 Mission

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Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Kevin Mendez and Sgt. 1st Class Brian Anderson, assigned to the 801st Field Hospital, 807th Theater Medical Command, participate in a media interview to discuss the upcoming Tropic Care 2026 Innovative Readiness Training mission in Hilo, Hawaii, April 30, 2026. Tropic Care is a no-cost, joint military training mission scheduled for June 19-28, 2026, that will provide medical, dental and optometry services to local communities on the Island of Hawaii while enhancing military readiness through real-world training opportunities. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)



00:00- 00:14 SSG Kevin Mendez introducing himself

00:15- 00:26 What is IRT Tropic Care?

00:27- 00:42 Who is involved with running IRT?

00:43- 01:17 Who is able to come?

01:18- 01:43 What are the benefits of IRT for the public?

01:44- 02:04 What are the benefits of IRT for the military?

02:05- 02:21 What can the community expect?



02:22- 02:33 SFC Brian Anderson introducing himself

02:34- 02:49 What is IRT Tropic Care?

02:50- 03:01 Who is involved with running IRT?

03:02- 03:16 Who is able to come?

03:17- 03:30 Are there any requirements?

03:31- 03:57 What are the benefits of IRT for the public?

03:58- 04:10 What are the benefits of IRT for the military?

04:11- 04:27 What can the community expect?