801st Field Hospital Soldiers Discuss Upcoming Tropic Care 2026 Mission

Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Kevin Mendez and Sgt. 1st Class Brian Anderson, assigned to the 801st Field Hospital, 807th Theater Medical Command, participate in a media interview to discuss the upcoming Tropic Care 2026 Innovative Readiness Training mission in Hilo, Hawaii, April 30, 2026. Tropic Care is a no-cost, joint military training mission scheduled for June 19-28, 2026, that will provide medical, dental and optometry services to local communities on the Island of Hawaii while enhancing military readiness through real-world training opportunities. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)
00:00- 00:14 SSG Kevin Mendez introducing himself
00:15- 00:26 What is IRT Tropic Care?
00:27- 00:42 Who is involved with running IRT?
00:43- 01:17 Who is able to come?
01:18- 01:43 What are the benefits of IRT for the public?
01:44- 02:04 What are the benefits of IRT for the military?
02:05- 02:21 What can the community expect?
02:22- 02:33 SFC Brian Anderson introducing himself
02:34- 02:49 What is IRT Tropic Care?
02:50- 03:01 Who is involved with running IRT?
03:02- 03:16 Who is able to come?
03:17- 03:30 Are there any requirements?
03:31- 03:57 What are the benefits of IRT for the public?
03:58- 04:10 What are the benefits of IRT for the military?
04:11- 04:27 What can the community expect?
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 02:25
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1010374
|VIRIN:
|260430-A-OQ463-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111765916
|Length:
|00:04:27
|Location:
|HILO, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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