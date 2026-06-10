ITX 3-26 I U.S. Marines participate in Information and Intelligence Integration Course

U.S. Marines with 23rd Marines, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, and Marines from Tactical Training Exercise and Control Group, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, participates in an information and intelligence integration course during Integrated Training Exercise 3-26 on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 9, 2026. ITX is designed to generate combat readiness and ensure the Reserve Component provides critical strategic depth to the Total Force. From complex combined arms maneuvers to all-domain integration, these Marines are proving that they are ready to augment, reinforce, and fight alongside the active component at a moment's notice. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 02:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010373
|VIRIN:
|260609-M-RY790-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111765865
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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