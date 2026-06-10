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    Air Force Wounded Warriors practice volleyball in preparation for Warrior Games (broll stringer)

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    LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sergio Avalos 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    U.S. Air Force Warrior Games athletes practice volleyball during Warrior Games Training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 9, 2026. Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event features over 200 athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events from June 13 - 20, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Sergio Avalos)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 00:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010370
    VIRIN: 260609-F-PJ095-7002
    Filename: DOD_111765767
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

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    This work, Air Force Wounded Warriors practice volleyball in preparation for Warrior Games (broll stringer), by SSgt Sergio Avalos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Wounded Warrior
    Warrior Games
    adaptive sports
    air force
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    WG26

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