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    Same Room, One Year Later: Interview with NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer Capt. Daniel Schmitt

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    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Video by Natasha Waldron Anthony 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington

    One year ago, Capt. Daniel Schmitt stood inside the National Museum of the United States Navy at Washington Navy Yard and assumed command of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington. Today, he's back — same room, different perspective. In this one-year command anniversary feature, Schmitt reflects on a year of mission-critical delivery across the National Capital Region — from renovations at the U.S. Naval Academy and barracks improvements at Dahlgren, Indian Head and Quantico, to a new Child Development Center at Joint Base Andrews.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 00:42
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1010368
    VIRIN: 260610-N-AE927-7063
    Filename: DOD_111765759
    Length: 00:07:29
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, Same Room, One Year Later: Interview with NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer Capt. Daniel Schmitt, by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NAVFAC, NAVFAC Washington, Civil Engineer, Construction, Leadership Development, U.S. Navy

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