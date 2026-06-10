One year ago, Capt. Daniel Schmitt stood inside the National Museum of the United States Navy at Washington Navy Yard and assumed command of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington. Today, he's back — same room, different perspective. In this one-year command anniversary feature, Schmitt reflects on a year of mission-critical delivery across the National Capital Region — from renovations at the U.S. Naval Academy and barracks improvements at Dahlgren, Indian Head and Quantico, to a new Child Development Center at Joint Base Andrews.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 00:42
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1010368
|VIRIN:
|260610-N-AE927-7063
|Filename:
|DOD_111765759
|Length:
|00:07:29
|Location:
|WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Same Room, One Year Later: Interview with NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer Capt. Daniel Schmitt, by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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