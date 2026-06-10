Same Room, One Year Later: Interview with NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer Capt. Daniel Schmitt

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010368" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

One year ago, Capt. Daniel Schmitt stood inside the National Museum of the United States Navy at Washington Navy Yard and assumed command of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington. Today, he's back — same room, different perspective. In this one-year command anniversary feature, Schmitt reflects on a year of mission-critical delivery across the National Capital Region — from renovations at the U.S. Naval Academy and barracks improvements at Dahlgren, Indian Head and Quantico, to a new Child Development Center at Joint Base Andrews.