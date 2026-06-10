Recently, USAG Daegu held a grand opening ceremony for KATUSA Friendship Week 2026 at Camp Walker. Brigadier General Jin H. Pak, 19th ESC Commander, and ROK Army Lieutenant Colonel Jae Young Jung, 4th ROK Army Support Battalion Commander, celebrated this meaningful event.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 00:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010367
|VIRIN:
|260608-A-LE394-4529
|Filename:
|DOD_111765734
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DAEGU, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KATUSA Friendship Week 2026 Opening Ceremony, by PFC Sang Won Seo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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