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    KATUSA Friendship Week 2026 Opening Ceremony

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    DAEGU, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    06.07.2026

    Video by Pfc. Sang Won Seo 

    AFN Daegu

    Recently, USAG Daegu held a grand opening ceremony for KATUSA Friendship Week 2026 at Camp Walker. Brigadier General Jin H. Pak, 19th ESC Commander, and ROK Army Lieutenant Colonel Jae Young Jung, 4th ROK Army Support Battalion Commander, celebrated this meaningful event.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 00:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010367
    VIRIN: 260608-A-LE394-4529
    Filename: DOD_111765734
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DAEGU, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR

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    This work, KATUSA Friendship Week 2026 Opening Ceremony, by PFC Sang Won Seo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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