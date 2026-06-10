"We Are Warfighters” is a multimedia campaign that shines a spotlight on military and civilian Guardians across Space Systems Command (SSC), showcasing how the work of each member at every level of SSC contributes to Warfighter lethality. Episode 6 of the series features a profile of 1st Lt. Sabrina Taylor (SYD 84/MTD).
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 22:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010358
|VIRIN:
|260611-X-SU850-4933
|Filename:
|DOD_111765396
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, We Are Warfighters Video Series: Episode 6 - 1st Lt. Sabrina Taylor, by Jason Slawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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