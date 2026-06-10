USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) launches Tomahawk cruise missiles in support of self-defense strikes against Iran, June 10, 2026. (U.S. Navy Video)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 21:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010357
|VIRIN:
|260610-D-D0477-1235
|Filename:
|DOD_111765385
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|19
|High-Res. Downloads:
|19
This work, U.S. Forces Complete Latest Strikes in Iran, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Forces Complete Latest Strikes in Iran
No keywords found.