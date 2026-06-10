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    U.S. Forces Complete Latest Strikes in Iran

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    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.10.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) launches Tomahawk cruise missiles in support of self-defense strikes against Iran, June 10, 2026. (U.S. Navy Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 21:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010357
    VIRIN: 260610-D-D0477-1235
    Filename: DOD_111765385
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

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    High-Res. Downloads: 19

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    CENTCOM

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