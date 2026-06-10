(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BLT 2/4 Conducts an Urban Raid

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cutter 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a simulated raid during Realistic Urban Training at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, May 30, 2026. RUT is a critical pre-deployment exercise that enables the 13th MEU to integrate its command, aviation, ground and logistics combat elements, ensuring the force is prepared to respond rapidly and effectively to crises in unfamiliar, urban environments.  (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Cutter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 20:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010355
    VIRIN: 260610-M-MS254-1001
    Filename: DOD_111765346
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLT 2/4 Conducts an Urban Raid, by LCpl Christian Cutter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MV-22 "Osprey"
    I MEF
    RUT
    BLT 2/4
    raid
    13th MEU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video