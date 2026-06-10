B-Roll: U.S. Marines with 1st CEB host live-fire range for midshipmen

U.S. Marines with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, host a live-fire range for midshipmen during Fleet Marine Force training on Range 300 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 5, 2026. Fleet Marine Force training is a month-long specialized summer program for midshipmen, where they engage with key elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. Their training includes live-fire ranges, Infantry Immersion Training, land navigation, and exposure to various Military Occupational Specialties. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samuel Krause)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 20:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010354
|VIRIN:
|260605-M-VJ347-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111765333
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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