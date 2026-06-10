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    B-Roll: U.S. Marines with 1st CEB host live-fire range for midshipmen

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Samuel Krause 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, host a live-fire range for midshipmen during Fleet Marine Force training on Range 300 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 5, 2026. Fleet Marine Force training is a month-long specialized summer program for midshipmen, where they engage with key elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. Their training includes live-fire ranges, Infantry Immersion Training, land navigation, and exposure to various Military Occupational Specialties. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samuel Krause)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 20:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010354
    VIRIN: 260605-M-VJ347-1001
    Filename: DOD_111765333
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, B-Roll: U.S. Marines with 1st CEB host live-fire range for midshipmen, by LCpl Samuel Krause, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Blue Diamond
    1st Marine Division
    Midshipmen
    FMF
    Range 407
    USMC

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