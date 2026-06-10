USS Colorado Returns to the Fleet from Maintenance Ahead of Schedule

Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Colorado (SSN 788) Returns to the Fleet Ahead of Schedule soundbites.
Chad Renti Cruz, project superintendent for USS Colorado (SSN 788), Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility.
Capt. Ryan D. McCrillis, commander of PHNSY & IMF
Cmdr. Justin D. Reeves, commander of USS Colorado (SSN 788)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 19:11
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1010345
|VIRIN:
|260610-N-VN697-1776
|Filename:
|DOD_111765182
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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