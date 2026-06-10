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    USS Colorado Returns to the Fleet from Maintenance Ahead of Schedule

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    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Colorado (SSN 788) Returns to the Fleet Ahead of Schedule soundbites.
    Chad Renti Cruz, project superintendent for USS Colorado (SSN 788), Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility.
    Capt. Ryan D. McCrillis, commander of PHNSY & IMF
    Cmdr. Justin D. Reeves, commander of USS Colorado (SSN 788)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 19:11
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1010345
    VIRIN: 260610-N-VN697-1776
    Filename: DOD_111765182
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

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    This work, USS Colorado Returns to the Fleet from Maintenance Ahead of Schedule, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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