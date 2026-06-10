B-Roll: U.S. Marines with 1st CEB host modified swim qualification

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010343" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Midshipmen participate in a basic swim qualification during Fleet Marine Force training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 9, 2026. FMF training is a month-long specialized summer program for midshipmen, where they engage with key elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. Their training includes live-fire ranges, infantry immersion training, land navigation, and exposure to various Military Occupational Specialties. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ruby Centeno)