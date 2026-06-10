B-Roll: U.S. Marines with 1st CEB host modified swim qualification

Midshipmen participate in a basic swim qualification during Fleet Marine Force training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 9, 2026. FMF training is a month-long specialized summer program for midshipmen, where they engage with key elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. Their training includes live-fire ranges, infantry immersion training, land navigation, and exposure to various Military Occupational Specialties. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ruby Centeno)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 19:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010343
|VIRIN:
|260609-M-ND041-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111765110
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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