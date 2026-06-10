B-Roll: U.S. Marines with 1st CEB host training drills, infantry immersion trainer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010339" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, host training drills for midshipmen at the infantry immersion trainer during Fleet Marine Force training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 2, 2026. FMF training is a month-long specialized summer program for Marine Option midshipmen, where they engage with key elements of the Marine Air- Ground Task Force. Their training includes live-fire ranges, infantry immersion training, land navigation, and exposure to various Military Occupational Specialties. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ruby Centeno)