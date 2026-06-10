B-Roll: U.S. Marines with 1st CEB host training drills, infantry immersion trainer

U.S. Marines with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, host training drills for midshipmen at the infantry immersion trainer during Fleet Marine Force training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 2, 2026. FMF training is a month-long specialized summer program for Marine Option midshipmen, where they engage with key elements of the Marine Air- Ground Task Force. Their training includes live-fire ranges, infantry immersion training, land navigation, and exposure to various Military Occupational Specialties. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ruby Centeno)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 19:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010339
|VIRIN:
|260602-M-ND041-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111765069
|Length:
|00:06:08
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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