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    The Future of Civil Affairs

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    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Video by Sgt. Cherish Little 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 411th Civil Affairs Battalion conducts Operation Garden Shield at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey to maintain readiness on June 6, 2026. Operation Garden Shield is a robust, readiness-focused training exercise to enhance Soldier and civil affairs expertise.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cherish Little with support from 1st Sgt. Gregory Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 17:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010334
    VIRIN: 260606-A-XE056-5926
    Filename: DOD_111764893
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Future of Civil Affairs, by SGT Cherish Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    411th Civil Affairs Battalion
    361st TPASE
    Garden Shield
    411 CA BN
    USACAPOP(A)

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