The Future of Civil Affairs

The 411th Civil Affairs Battalion conducts Operation Garden Shield at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey to maintain readiness on June 6, 2026. Operation Garden Shield is a robust, readiness-focused training exercise to enhance Soldier and civil affairs expertise.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cherish Little with support from 1st Sgt. Gregory Williams)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 17:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010334
|VIRIN:
|260606-A-XE056-5926
|Filename:
|DOD_111764893
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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