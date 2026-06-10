video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010332" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Want to know the facts about security and policy review and make sure you submit your request correctly? Join Mr. John Coyle as he explains all the ins and outs of how to make your security and policy review run smoothly.