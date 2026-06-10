Listen as 1st Lt. Matthew Mackey, 186th Security Forces Squadron officer, discusses Area Security Operations (ASO) training and the importance of its role in enhancing mission readiness and force protection capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 17:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1010330
|VIRIN:
|260411-F-UF579-6484
|Filename:
|DOD_111764832
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MERIDIAN, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 186 Security Forces Squadron Conducts Area Security Operations Training, by MSgt Justin Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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