(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    186 Security Forces Squadron Conducts Area Security Operations Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MERIDIAN, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Justin Brown 

    186th Air Refueling Wing

    Listen as 1st Lt. Matthew Mackey, 186th Security Forces Squadron officer, discusses Area Security Operations (ASO) training and the importance of its role in enhancing mission readiness and force protection capabilities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 17:31
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1010330
    VIRIN: 260411-F-UF579-6484
    Filename: DOD_111764832
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MERIDIAN, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 186 Security Forces Squadron Conducts Area Security Operations Training, by MSgt Justin Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video