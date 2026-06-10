NNSY Launches Focus and Finish Mechanic Workshops

Rear Adm. Kavon Hakimzadeh meets with Nuclear Production Manager Scott Durdle, Freeze Seal Supervisor Sam Jones, and Code 100TO.21 Program Analyst Rick Madeira to discuss the launch of Focus and Finish Mechanic Workshops at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY). These workshops are designed to optimize a specific small scope process that has historically been problematic for our teammates, finding solutions to best support our workforce. The team kicked off with the Freeze Seal Workshop and plans are already in motion for targeted workshops throughout the year.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 16:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010323
|VIRIN:
|260610-N-N2259-7906
|Filename:
|DOD_111764812
|Length:
|00:05:13
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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