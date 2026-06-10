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    NNSY Launches Focus and Finish Mechanic Workshops

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    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Rear Adm. Kavon Hakimzadeh meets with Nuclear Production Manager Scott Durdle, Freeze Seal Supervisor Sam Jones, and Code 100TO.21 Program Analyst Rick Madeira to discuss the launch of Focus and Finish Mechanic Workshops at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY). These workshops are designed to optimize a specific small scope process that has historically been problematic for our teammates, finding solutions to best support our workforce. The team kicked off with the Freeze Seal Workshop and plans are already in motion for targeted workshops throughout the year.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 16:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010323
    VIRIN: 260610-N-N2259-7906
    Filename: DOD_111764812
    Length: 00:05:13
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

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    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Focus and Finish
    Mechanic Workshops

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