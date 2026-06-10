NNSY Launches Focus and Finish Mechanic Workshops

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010323" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Rear Adm. Kavon Hakimzadeh meets with Nuclear Production Manager Scott Durdle, Freeze Seal Supervisor Sam Jones, and Code 100TO.21 Program Analyst Rick Madeira to discuss the launch of Focus and Finish Mechanic Workshops at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY). These workshops are designed to optimize a specific small scope process that has historically been problematic for our teammates, finding solutions to best support our workforce. The team kicked off with the Freeze Seal Workshop and plans are already in motion for targeted workshops throughout the year.