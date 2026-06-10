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    Gathering of Eagles 2026 - Joseph Peterburs

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    MAXWELL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Video by Ronny Taylor 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Introduction of 2026 Distinguished Eagle Joseph "Papa Joe" Peterburs

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 17:13
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1010317
    VIRIN: 260504-F-BL084-2561
    Filename: DOD_111764786
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: MAXWELL, ALABAMA, US

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    This work, Gathering of Eagles 2026 - Joseph Peterburs, by Ronny Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Air Command and Staff College
    Gathering of Eagles
    Air Command and Staff College Air University
    Joseph Peterburs

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