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    USACE Deputy Commanding General speaks to the dredging industry at national meeting

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    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Maj. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, USACE deputy commanding general for Civil and Emergency Operations, is the keynote speaker at the National Dredging Meeting held in Norfolk, Virginia. Kelly touched on initiatives USACE is doing within the Building Infrastructure Not Paperwork initiative and challenged the dredging industry to help identify ways USACE and industry can provide more cubic yards of dredged material to the American tax payer.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 16:25
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1010306
    VIRIN: 260610-A-OI229-1002
    Filename: DOD_111764676
    Length: 00:15:02
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

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    TAGS

    Civil Works
    USACE
    dredging
    Build Infrastructure Not Paperwork

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