USACE Deputy Commanding General speaks to the dredging industry at national meeting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010306" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, USACE deputy commanding general for Civil and Emergency Operations, is the keynote speaker at the National Dredging Meeting held in Norfolk, Virginia. Kelly touched on initiatives USACE is doing within the Building Infrastructure Not Paperwork initiative and challenged the dredging industry to help identify ways USACE and industry can provide more cubic yards of dredged material to the American tax payer.