USACE Deputy Commanding General speaks to the dredging industry at national meeting

Maj. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, USACE deputy commanding general for Civil and Emergency Operations, is the keynote speaker at the National Dredging Meeting held in Norfolk, Virginia. Kelly touched on initiatives USACE is doing within the Building Infrastructure Not Paperwork initiative and challenged the dredging industry to help identify ways USACE and industry can provide more cubic yards of dredged material to the American tax payer.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 16:25
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1010306
|VIRIN:
|260610-A-OI229-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111764676
|Length:
|00:15:02
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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