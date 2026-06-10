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    USACE Director of Operations and Regulatory Programs talks at the National Dredging Meeting

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    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Mr. Stephen Hill, SES, talks at the National Dredging Meeting held in Norfolk Virginia. Hill touches on initiative USACE is doing within the Building Infrastructure Not Paperwork initiative to streamline how USACE works with dredging industry partners.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 16:25
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1010305
    VIRIN: 260610-A-OI229-1001
    Filename: DOD_111764664
    Length: 00:09:30
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

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    TAGS

    Civil Works
    USACE
    dredging
    Build Infrastructure Not Paperwork

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