USACE Director of Operations and Regulatory Programs talks at the National Dredging Meeting

Mr. Stephen Hill, SES, talks at the National Dredging Meeting held in Norfolk Virginia. Hill touches on initiative USACE is doing within the Building Infrastructure Not Paperwork initiative to streamline how USACE works with dredging industry partners.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 16:25
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1010305
|VIRIN:
|260610-A-OI229-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111764664
|Length:
|00:09:30
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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