U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines, 4th Marine Division, conduct Range 410A during Integrated Training Exercise 3-26 on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, June 10, 2026. ITX is designed to generate combat readiness and ensure the Reserve Component provides critical strategic depth to the Total Force. From complex combined arms maneuvers to all-domain integration, these Marines are proving that they are ready to augment, reinforce, and fight alongside the active component at a moment's notice. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 16:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010302
|VIRIN:
|260610-M-RY790-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111764624
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ITX 3-26 | 2/24 Range 410A, by Cpl Kanoa Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.