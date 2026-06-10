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    Why I serve

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    UNITED STATES

    04.27.2026

    Video by Spc. Geisel Vera Diaz 

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command (13th ESC)

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Shanard Webb shares why he serves during a “Why I Serve” video recorded April 27, 2026. The video was filmed during a color fun run in support of the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) program. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Geisel Vera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 15:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010291
    VIRIN: 260427-A-SD516-7259
    Filename: DOD_111764405
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I serve, by SPC Geisel Vera Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    #FortHood
    #13thACSC

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