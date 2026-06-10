U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Shanard Webb shares why he serves during a “Why I Serve” video recorded April 27, 2026. The video was filmed during a color fun run in support of the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) program. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Geisel Vera)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 15:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010291
|VIRIN:
|260427-A-SD516-7259
|Filename:
|DOD_111764405
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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