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    Finance officer of the year

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    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Video by Pfc. Belle Mcpherren 

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command (13th ESC)

    U.S. Army Capt. Terry Montgomery, assigned to the 15th Finance Battalion, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, was named the 2026 Finance Officer of the Year following the U.S. Army Finance Corps Warrior Challenge, May 6, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Belle McPherren)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 15:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010289
    VIRIN: 260606-A-XM626-5989
    Filename: DOD_111764398
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: US

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    This work, Finance officer of the year, by PFC Belle Mcpherren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #FortHood
    #13thACSC
    #15thFinance

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