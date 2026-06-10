U.S. Army Capt. Terry Montgomery, assigned to the 15th Finance Battalion, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, was named the 2026 Finance Officer of the Year following the U.S. Army Finance Corps Warrior Challenge, May 6, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Belle McPherren)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 15:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010289
|VIRIN:
|260606-A-XM626-5989
|Filename:
|DOD_111764398
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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