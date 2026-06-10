In a brief video, the Chairman Caine presents his reading list and reflects on the important role reading has played in shaping his life and career.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 14:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010288
|VIRIN:
|260608-D-LS763-2600
|Filename:
|DOD_111764394
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chairman's Leadership Library, by Benjamin D Applebaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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